New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! after a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kabir Khan's sports drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh, is all set to hit the theatres this Christmas. The film is based on former Indian captain Kapil Dev and the 1983 World Cup. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Taking to Twitter, Ranveer Singh confirmed the news and wrote, "It’s time……….. 83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #ThisIs83."

Here have a look:

This news has come after Rohit Shetty announced the released date of his cop-universe Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, 83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani and others.

Just like Sooryavanshi, 83 also got delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was supposed to release last year in March, however, due to the outbreak of the virus, the makers postponed the film. Earlier this year, in February, makers again announced that the film will hit the theatres in June. However, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic again spoiled all the plans.

Meanwhile, reports were also doing rounds that the film is going to release directly on OTT. However, director Kabir Khan debunked the rumours and said, "83 is a film that has been envisioned and made to be experienced on the big screen, and we are ready to wait for things to get normal and then release it in cinemas.”

Ranveer Singh's 83 is one of the highly anticipated films this year. The film chronicles India's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983. The Indian cricket team defeated the then champions West Indies in the final.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv