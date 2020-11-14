The pictures the couple has posted on their respective social media handles to wish each other are pure bliss.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are celebrating their second anniversary today, November 14, and the pictures the couple has posted on their respective social media handles are pure bliss. The couple is one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood industry and never fails to amuse their fans.

On their second anniversary, both Ranveer and Deepika wished each other with some loving and adorable posts on their respective Instagram handles. Wishing his wife, Ranveer posted the sweetest message that will the coldest of hearts. Ranveer wrote, "Souls eternally intertwined, Happy second anniversary, meri gudiya," with a couple of never-seen-before pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Similarly, Deepika Padukone wished her husband in a loving way and wrote, Two peas in a pod...?? Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh.You complete me". Check her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The pictures posted by the couple are never-seen-before. Looking at the pictures, the stunning photos are from their personal album and they will surely make you dreamy-eyed. The pictures appear to have been clicked in Italy's Lake Como, where the couple got married in 2018.

Last year, the adorable couple celebrated their first anniversary by visiting the Golden Temple and Tirumala Tirupati Temple. Deepika and Ranveer married each other at a private wedding at Lake Como in Italy in 2018. The couple maintained extreme privacy during the wedding ceremony. Later, the couple hosted three receptions, two in Mumbai and one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru.

On the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83', which is based on the life of Kapil Dev and his magical performance to help India lift its first Cricket World Cup in 1983. 83 was slated to release this year, however, the release of the film was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown restrictions in place. Apart from this, Ranveer has also wrapped up the shooting of Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Posted By: Talib Khan