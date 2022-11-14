Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding Anniversary: 5 Times The 'Gully Boy' Actor Was Padukone's Biggest Fanboy

RANVEER Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and their fans adore them for the support they have for each other. From being each other's biggest cheerleaders to their cute PDAs, Deepika and Ranveer never fail to win the hearts of their fans.

The couple dated for over 6 years before getting married in 2018. They have worked together in over 5 films together in which they starred opposite each other in 3.

On their wedding anniversary, take a look at the moments when Ranveer Singh was Deepika Padukone's biggest fanboy.

1. Recently, Ranveer was bestowed with the prestigious Étoile d’or Award at the Marrakech International Film Festival. There, he spotted Deepika's picture at the display and admired it.

2. Deepika Padukone recently became the brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton and Ranveer Singh had a proud moment when he saw Deepika's posters. He wrote, "I just had to! #throwback #cannes #proudme Have a great show today, baby!"

3. Ranveer Singh recently won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in 83. Deepika couldn't attend the award ceremony but she was there to see Ranveer winning the award. He thanked Deepika in his speech for always supporting him through thick and thin.

4. At an event, Ranveer Singh introduced himself as Deepika Padukone's husband. He said, "I am of course a man who needs no introduction. I am Deepika Padukone’s husband."

5. While doing a live interaction with fans on Instagram, Ranveer Singh spotted Deepika's poster on a Billboard. He said, "Got my wifey there, there she is, apple of my eye, my baby girl, looking so beautiful. It really makes my day when I spot her on hoardings and stuff."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will star in Rohit Shetty's comedy film 'Cirkus', which is expected to release in December this year. He has already wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' for which he will reunite with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Deepika will star in Project K, along with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. He will be seen in Fighter as well with Hrithik Roshan.