Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner Grumpy Lieutenant Dan On New Year; Fans Say, 'In Shock After Cirkus Flopped'

B-town actor Ranveer Singh wished his fans on the New Year in the quirkiest way possible. The actor surely had a great year, but the ending seemed disappointing for Singh as his latest released movie Cirkus didn't do well at the Box Office. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film didn't live up to the expectations of fans as well critics. The movie's worldwide collection is estimated as 42 crore indian national rupees.

Ranveer headed to his Instagram handle and uploaded a vague post on new year. He posted a video featuring a scene from Tom Hanks's iconic film Forrest Gump. He channeled the grumpy Lieutenant Dan at a celebratory party in his post. "I feel you, Lieutenant Dan #HappyNewYear," he captioned the post.

In the video, Tom wishes Lieutenant Dan, played by Gary Sinise, a very enthusiastic Happy New Year while wearing a party hat. Dan, on the other hand, is sitting by the bar, covered in confetti while everyone cheers. "I feel you, Lieutenant Dan (party popper and confetti ball emojis) #HappyNewYear," said Ranveer.

Fans were quick to react, as evident from the comments section. An Instagram user commented, "Do not despair of the failure of 2022, it is only stumbles that will teach you the best in the new year. Please rejoice and be positive as usual. You deserve happiness," another fan commented, "Ranveer is in shock since after he saw cirkus himself," while a user also wrote, "Bro ur the best and you are enough for us Much Love for you ... Every teenager admires you , we learn from you we want to become like you ... And we don't want to see you sad , you are the best and we love you the way you are Baba."