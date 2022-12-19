'My Baby!': Ranveer Singh 'Bursts With Pride' As He Cheers For Deepika Padukone After She Unveils FIFA World Cup Trophy

On December 18, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone added another star to her career as she unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy at the Lusail Stadium in a custom-made Louis Vuitton trunk. With this, she became the first actress/actor in the entire history to unveil the FIFA trophy.

Not only her fans, but her doting husband-actor Ranveer Singh also cheered for her after witnessing the iconic moment. The Bajirao Mastani actor headed to his Instagram handle and shared some of the glimpses from the unveiling ceremony at Doha.

The first IG story saw Deepika Padukone unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy with a caption reading, "Bursting with pride. That’s my baby." The second slide featured the the same video in continuation as Ranveer captioned it, "love you Deepu! Just check her out! Sparkling on the world’s biggest stage!" The next slide had him saying, "world cup trophy ke sath meri trophy."

In one of his Instagram Stories, he could be sharing a warm hug with Deepika as they witness the final winning moment together.

Argentina won its third World Cup title by defeating France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw that featured two goals from the 35-year-old Messi and a hat trick from France forward Kylian Mbappé in arguably the most unpredictable final in the 92-year history of the competition.