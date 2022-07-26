Ranveer Singh Booked In Mumbai For Sharing N*de Pictures On Instagram

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday by the Mumbai Police over his obscene pictures on social media.

The FIR was filed after a Mumbai-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) had approached the Chembur police with a complaint against the actor.

The complaint is filed under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official from the Chembur police station said.

According to the complaint, an office-bearer of the NGO had accused Ranveer of hurting the sentiments of women in general and insulting their modesty through his photographs.

Ranveer on Thursday set the social media platforms on fire with his n*ked photo shoot for Paper magazine. The actor, in the pictures, can be seen posing on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing.

After that, the NGO and a woman lawyer submitted separate complaints against the actor at Chembur police station. The application filed by the lawyer, and a former journalist had also demanded a case against the Gully Boy actor on the charge of intent to outrage the modesty of women, as police had earlier mentioned.

Ranveer Singh, who is also a recipient of many awards, has been in the headlines for a while as the actor recently appeared in a Netflix show, Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls. The actor with his energetic appearance grabbed all the eyeballs.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen sharing the screen with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt in his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in prominent roles. The movie will be released in February 2023.