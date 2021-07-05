Ranveer Singh will be ringing in his 36th birthday on July 6. And to celebrate the special day, here we are with the best memes made on the actor. Scroll down to take a look

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Apart from being one of the finest actors in Bollywood currently, Ranveer Singh is considered the king of quirk, all thanks to his habit of experimenting with looks. The actor hardly ever fails to impress his fans with his daring style game which can often put him on the radar of the meme world. Yes, along with being the most loved celeb, he is also often called out for his choices of clothes. However, at times he is not loved by the fashion police but mostly his brave selections are appreciated.

Amidst this love-hate relationship with his fans, Ranveer is often the go-to choice for meme factories. Yes, there have been multiple funny memes made on him which are doing the rounds on the internet.

Recently, the actor made an appearance in his long hair and turquoise blue gym suit which again put him in limelight for his style choice. So, now since the Padmaavat actor is all set to ring in his 36th birthday on July 6, here we are with some of the funniest memes ever made on him

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's funny memes here:

Aren't they funny?

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in 83 which is a film based on the Indian Cricket Team's first World Cup victory which happened in 1983. Apart from Ranveer (who is playing the role of Kapil Dev), his wife Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the film as his onscreen wife.

Not just this, Ranveer also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht in his kitty which has Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal