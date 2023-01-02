Ranveer Singh Betting Big On ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ Post 'Cirkus' Failure

Ranveer Singh's celebrity status was unable to bring any substantial success to the box office in 2022. The multi-talented actor was in two films this year, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus, and to everyone's surprise, these both were the highest grossing flops of the year. Now, Ranveer is not prepared to take any chances, and is eagerly anticipating his forthcoming venture.

The Befikre actor will appear in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. He has been requesting KJo to show him the clips immediately after they shoot a segment. The movie is scheduled to release in April and one song is yet to be filmed. Ranveer is already preparing and getting into the headspace for the song.

"He has been asking Karan to show him the rushes of the film. Ranveer is hell-bent on making sure that nothing goes wrong with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. For the song that he will shoot with Alia in February, Ranveer is in full prep mode. At the moment, Karan Johar is Ranveer's saviour and guardian angel," a Bollywood Hungama report stated.

The actor and his superstar wife Deepika Padukone jetted off on their vacation on Monday. The pair was spotted at the Mumbai airport, twinning in black outfits. While Ranveer was dressed in a black jacket with white t-shirt and black trousers, Deepika donned a black dress and paired it with a long leather coat. Both sported white sneakers and dark sunglasses.

The couple walked hand-in-hand to the airport entrance and happily smiled for the photographers. Before departing, Deepika also waved "goodbye" to the paparazzi.

Shortly after the video was posted, fans filled the comments section with praise for Ranveer's chivalrous behaviour as Deepika got down of the car, and the way he held her hands. He holds her hands like this since 2013 … Best signature look .. happy birthday Queen Deepika," added one fan along with a crown and star emoticon. Another wrote, "Most hottest Couple," along with a fire sign emoticon while a third commented, "So cute," and added a red heart emoji.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On Sunday, Ranveer had posted a cryptic video on his Instagram account. The clip is from the 1994 classic movie Forrest Gump in which everybody is celebrating the New Year apart from a character called Lieutenant Dan. "I feel you, Lieutenant Dan. #HappyNewYear," he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's movie Cirkus, featuring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma, which failed to perform at the box office. His prior release Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also not welcomed warmly by the viewers and critics. Next, he will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt.

Deepika, on the other hand, had a fairly prosperous 2022 as her movie Gehraiyaan received a lukewarm response from audience and the press. Furthermore, her songs Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan from her upcoming flick, Pathaan, became talk of the town immediately after their release. In 2023, the actress has only one release which is Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. It is scheduled to release on January 25.