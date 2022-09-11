Ranveer Singh Becomes Pushpa At SIIMA 2022, Leaves Allu Arjun Impressed | Watch

Ranveer Singh on Saturday attended the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) and stole the limelight with his charm. The award ceremony was held in Hyderabad and was attended by the big names from the South Indian film industry. Moreover, the actor was awarded the 'Most Loved Hindi Actor In South India' at the award ceremony. However, Ranveer stole the show when he did Allu Arjun's iconic walk from the film Pushpa and recited his dialogue as well.

The video was shared by the Instant Bollywood Instagram page. In the video, Ranveer can be seen doing the iconic Allu Arjun's dance step from Pushpa and the crowd can be seen cheering for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In another video, Ranveer can be seen saying Allu Arjun's dialogue, which left Allu Arjun in splits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Ranveer can also be seen interacting with Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun in another video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Meanwhile, Ranveer expressed his gratitude to the SIIMA for honouring him. He wrote, "Grateful to the South Indian Film Fraternity for this honour! Thank you for bestowing me with such high esteem!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will reunite with Alia Bhatt for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The duo worked together in Gully Boy earlier. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi and it is slated to release in February 2023. The movie is directed by Karan Johar.

Ranveer will be seen in Cirkus, which will be directed by Rohit Shetty. The duo worked together in Simba in 2018. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Varun Sharma and Sanjay Mishra. For Cirus, Ranveer will be seen in a double role for the first time.

Talking about Pushpa 2, the second instalment is titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'. The shooting of the film has already started. Allu Arjun essayed the role of Pushpa Raj, and Rashmika Mandanna was seen as Srivalli in the action thriller. Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil played the role of an antagonist in the film. The movie also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in the pivotal role.