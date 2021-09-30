New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Apart from proving his mettle in acting, Ranveer Singh has added yet another feather in his cap as he has become the Indian brand ambassador of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Yes, the actor is on cloud nine after achieving this milestone and has expressed his love for basketball.

He told, "I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture including music, fashion and entertainment."

In this capacity, Ranveer will work with the NBA to help grow the league's profile in India throughout its landmark 75th Anniversary Season in 2021-22. He further added, "With the NBA tipping off its 75th season celebrations, there couldn't have been a better time to join forces with the league and support their efforts to grow basketball in the country."

The'Padmaavat' fame will attend NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, where he will post BTS content on social media and will meet NBA players and legends. Ranveer previously attended NBA All-Star 2016 in Toronto, where he sat courtside at the NBA All-Star Game.

Talking about Ranveer, NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum said, "A Bollywood icon and one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, Ranveer is also a dedicated NBA fan who is passionate about the league and its players. We're excited to work with Ranveer to engage with fans in India and around the world on a variety of platforms."

"Ranveer is an ideal ambassador to headline the launch of NBA Style, our new Instagram handle that explores the intersection of basketball and culture," said NBA Asia Executive Vice President and Managing Director Scott Levy.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranveer Singh is looking forward to his sports biopic 83 which is based on the Indian Cricket Team's first World Cup victory in 1983. The actor will be seen essaying the role of the then captain Kapil Dev while his wife Deepika Padukone will also be featuring as his onscreen life partner in the film.

