Ranveer Singh's Badly Photoshopped Pic With Lionel Messi Leaves Netizens In Splits | See Here

RANVEER Singh has finally fulfilled his dream of meeting the FIFA World Cup Champion Lionel Messi. However, the actor gave a hilarious twist to this and achieved his dream through his photoshopping skills. The Cirkus star posted a photoshopped picture of him posing with Lionel Messi and ace photographer Rohan Shreshtha. For the unversed, Rohan recently collaborated with Messi and also became the first Indian photographer to work with him.

Sharing the photographed picture, Ranveer wrote, "Just because you know photoshop doesn’t mean you photoshop me out. @rohanshrestha."

This picture got hilarious reactions from Rohan, Siddhanth Kapoor, Sophie Kapoor, and others.

Sharing how he got to work with Messi, Rohan wrote, "It all began as a simple WhatsApp message that I got from my wonderful friend, @manasvi18"Hey are you a Messi fan?” he asked "man, I worship the ground he walks on". "okay so would you be interested in shooting him?” He asks as I promptly reply with "I will give you my left nut"So we’re going to Paris! It happened just like that. The most incredible part of my year."

Sharing the experience of working with Messi, he wrote, "At the start of this shoot my hands were actually shaking and I was like, “fuck okay this is what it's like to be very very nervous”. I was a ball of anxiety prior and had to call up my friends to calm me down. The shoot was so smooth and eventually, Messi was told by his team that I was a MASSIVE fan and at the end of the shoot he came over and hugged me. Post shoot ngl many tears were shed. Thank you to @homyarpatel my assistant who held me together when I was feeling nervous."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie did not work at the box office and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. He has wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and will reunite with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The movie will release on February 10, 2023.