Ranveer Singh And Parineeti Chopra Part Ways With YRF Talent Management Agency | Reports

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ ‘Band Baaja Baraat’, and has since featured films produced by the production house. But now, Ranveer has reportedly parted ways with the production house’s talent management agency.

According to reports, Ranveer Singh and YRF Talent Management Agency have decided to part ways amicably. “YRF will always be home for Ranveer Singh. Aditya Chopra punted on him as a rank newcomer, who has since then become one of the biggest superstars that this country has seen,” read a report in PinkVilla.

“Ranveer has been mentored, groomed, and shaped to become the icon that he is today. So, the relationship between the two is and will always be solid and precious as ever,” added the report.

“Ranveer was being managed by YRF’s talent management agency and they have now amicably decided to part ways in this regard. Ranveer and YRF will continue to collaborate together creatively as and when they can come together for an exciting project. The relationship between Ranveer and YRF has always been and continues to be one of immense mutual respect and affection,” added the report.

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ co-star Parineeti Chopra, who made her debut in Bollywood with the Yash Raj production, has also left the agency. “Parineeti and YRF go back a long way, and the production house is like a home for her. So there is no animosity involved here. She wanted to explore other avenues, and is moving to another talent management agency,” read a report in Pinkvilla.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty;s ‘Cirkus’. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead and is slated for a Christmas 2022 release.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’. The film will release in theaters on November 11, 2022.