Ranveer Singh And Kriti Sanon Receive Top Honours At 67th Filmfare Awards

Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh and Actress Kriti Sanon won the best actor and actress awards at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai. Ranveer received his honour for his cricket drama '83' while Kriti swept the award for her role in Netflix's Mimi. The 67th Filmfare festivals were held in Mumbai on August 30.

Apart from Ranveer and Kriti, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah' bagged the Best Film Popular awards at the ceremony and Vishnuvardhan, received the Best Director Awards.

Let us also tell you that celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Asees Kaur, B Praak, Vidya Balan, Vishnuvardhan, and Pankaj Tripathi have also bagged trophies at the 67th Filmfare Awards in different categories.

Ranveer shared the stage with his wife Deepika Padukone while accepting the "black lady" on Tuesday night. Ranveer thanked director Kabir Khan as he received the award.

Prior to Filmfare, Ranveer was given the Best Actor award for his performance in '83' at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83' revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The movie features Ranveer as Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team.

Speaking of Kriti Sanon, she was honoured for her performance in 'Mimi', which was released in 2021. While receiving the award, Kriti said that Pankaj Tripathi is her lucky charm and they share a 'very special relationship'.

In 'Mimi', Kriti essayed the role of a surrogate mother. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Earlier in May 2022, Kriti won her career's first best actress award and that too at the 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards in Abu Dhabi.