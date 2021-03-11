Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle to share a video featuring herself and her hubby Ranveer Singh. In the clip the two can be seen dancing and being goofy.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are easily the ideal couple of Bollywood who complement eachother's personality. It is observed that while Ranveer is a little quirky and loud, Deepika keeps calm in public appearances. As they say, the couple which stays together for long they start looking like each other, and exactly this is happening with DeepVeer. Yes, the duo who keep their fans updated on social media did their version of the #Bussitchallenge.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the video where the two can be seen dancing and being goofy wearing funny outfits. Posting her video, DP wrote, "Werk it baby! @ranveersingh #bussitchallenge".

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Aren't they hilarious? Well, they indeed nailed the #Bussitchallenge.

As soon as Deepika shared the post, fans from all over started commenting on her post. One user wrote, "Oh my god.... That was unexpected," while another one said, "lovely". Meanwhile, a lot of the couple's admirers showered love and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have starred opposite eachother multiple times. The duo have worked together in films like Finding Fanny, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat. And now they are all set to come up with their film 83 which is based on Indian Cricket Team's first World Cup victory. Ranveer here will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev, the captain while the actress will be essaying the role of his wife. The film is expected to release this year on June 4.

Coming back to their 'werk it' video, what are your thoughts on their amazing chemistry? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal