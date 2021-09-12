Ranveer Singh took to his official social media handle to share the picture with wifey Deepika Padukone and Badminton Bronze medallist PV Sindhu. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sure know how to have fun and add more life to parties. All thanks to Ranveer's latest party videos from his mom's birthday bash, one can easily make out how happening the actor gets offscreen be it a get-together or a birthday bash.

And now once again Ranveer was partying with his better half Deepika Padukone and badminton player PV Sindhu who recently won a Bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The duo were snapped in the town outside a restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Meanwhile, later Ranveer even shared a picture on his Instagram handle with the duo. In the photo, Ranveer, Deepika and PV Sindhu were seen posing for the camera while smiling. Sharing the pic Ranveer wrote, “Smashing time! @pvsindhu1 @deepikapadukone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

As soon as the selfie was shared, fans and friends started reacting on the same. PV Sindhu herself took to her official social media handle to thank the two for the party and wrote, “@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone lovely spending time with you guys. Looking forward to see you soon.”

Both Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu share a common love for badminton. For the unversed, the Padmavat actress is the daughter of popular Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone. And she herself is also trained in the sport in her teenage.

Meanwhile, talking about PV Sindhu, she is the first Indian woman to win two gold Olympic medals individually. This year, the player bagged a Bronze Medal in the recently held Tokyo Olympics 2020.

So guys, coming back to their get together, what are your thoughts about the trio's dinner party pic? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal