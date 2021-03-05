Actor Rannvijay Singha tied the knot with Prianka Vohra in the year 2014, after dating for a long time. In 2017, they got blessed with their lovely daughter, Kainaat.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's raining good news in the tinsel-town, and now joining the list is Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha. The Roadies fame actor Rannvijay and his wife are expecting their second child. Yes, you read that right. Rannvijay and Prianka are parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Kainaat, who is pretty much popular on social media, and now the little girl is going to become an elder sister.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the good news with a heartfelt post, and we are all for it. Rannvijay shared a family picture in which he was seen holding the baby bump of Prianka and their daughter Kainaat was also doing the same.

The lovely family picture surely dropped the hints, but to confirm the same, Rannvijay captioned the post, that read, "Missing the three of you so much... #satnamwaheguruੴ 🙏🏼🌑 @priankasingha @singhakainaat"

Replying to his post, Prianka also shared a cute video on her Instagram, in which she is walking with Kainaat. She captioned the post that read, "Daddy.. the 3 of us are missing you @rannvijaysingha .. Can't wait to see you soon! Satnam Waheguru."

As soon as Rannvijay shared the post on the photo-sharing platform, fans and friends from the film fraternity flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Actress Neha Dhupia commented on his post, and wrote, "Rannnn , Prianka , kai .... congratulations”.

Singer Kanika Kapoor dropped a comment with several heart emoticons. Actor Angad Bedi commented on his post and wrote, "Congratulations brother rann @rannvijaysingha”

