New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actor Rannvijay Singha is best known for his role in MTV's popular reality show Roadies. It has been 18 years since the TV reality show began, and Rannvijay has played a pivotal part in the show. However, it is reported that the actor will no longer host the upcoming season of the adventure-based reality show.

As per media reports, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will step into Rannvijay's shoes. He will be the only mentor-host this year and the face of the edition. Apart from that, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made.

“Like every season, this season too MTV will take the adventure a notch higher. But this time around, newer terrains will be covered by a new host for the upcoming 18th season of MTV Roadies. The new face is a well-known Bollywood actor who is fearless and will take the journey to a whole new level with their unparalleled energy. The journey is just about to begin, and fans are in for a great surprise as the host will be unveiled soon," a source quoted as saying by News18 said.

The reason behind the sudden changes remains unclear. The makers of the show have decided to drop the concept of gang leaders, resulting in Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and others to bid adieu to the show as well.

For the unversed, Rannvijay started his Roadies journey as a contestant who then won the first season of the show. Later he returned as the host of the show and then doubled up as a judge. Rannvijay has also hosted shows such as MTV Stuntmania, MTV Force India The Fast and The Gorgeous, MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Scooty Pep Diva, and MTV Troll Police. Currently Rannvijay, then the actor has been busy with the show Shark Tank India.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen