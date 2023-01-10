Rannvijay Singha Opens Up On Why He Quit 'Shark Tank India', 'I Did Not Have Much To Do In The Show'

Actor-presenter Rannvijay Singha, who garnered much fame for hosting the first season of the popular reality show Shark Tank India, opened up about why he quit the show and didn't continue hosting for the second season.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Rannvijay said, "I loved the concept of the show where young entrepreneurs talk only about business and the psychology around the sharks and why somebody would invest in them. But eventually, as a host, I did not have much to do. By the time the edits were done, we all realized that there was no way to push more of Rannvijay on the show."

"Even during the edits of the first season, they were like there is no space [to accommodate your portions]. It was more of a mutual decision. Now, the production does not just do one show. There will be more things happening," he went on to state.

Opening up about what makers had initially thought for Season 1 of the show, Singha said, "So, I as a host, basically had to help these budding entrepreneurs in putting their stories, but the communication was so smooth inside that a lot of stories and who these people are, just came out on its own. The sharks were pretty good at communication."

The all-new season of Shark Tank India started premiering on Sony TV on January 2, 2023. The show is receiving positive reviews, but fans feel the absence of Season 1 shark Ashneer Grover. Opening up about the same, Grover recently said, "Ab main zyada detail mein nahi jaunga, but simple si baat hai ki dekho, Kohli agar Bhopal ki team se khelega, usne 300 run maar diye, toh woh dominate kar raha hai na game? I won’t go into detail, but it’s simple. If Kohli plays for a small team and hits 300 runs, he will dominate the game."

Shark Tank Inda Season 2 is hosted by Rahul Dua and brings back ‘sharks’ Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh. They are joined by a new ‘shark’, CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain.