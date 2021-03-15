Rannvijay Singha, who is famous amongst the youth for his upfront nature and daring tasks is going to turn a year older on March 16, and ahead of his birthday, we are bringing five videos of him which will show his love for bikes.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rannvijay Singha is the 'OG' Roadie, and he keeps proving the same with his videos on Instagram. Rannvijay shot to fame when he won the first season of the popular TV reality show. But did you know that he took part in the Roadies show just to win a brand new bike which well sums up his love for bikes? Yes, you read that right. Well, the actor had other plans before joining the show, and he was set to join the Indian Army but surely god had some different plans for him and now he is the judge of several reality shows and is a youth icon.

The actor who is famous amongst the youth for his upfront nature and daring tasks is going to turn a year older on March 16, and ahead of his birthday, we are bringing five videos of him which will show his love for bikes.

1. In this video, Rannvijay was looking dapper as he was riding a yellow Royal Enfield bike. He was carrying a black denim jacket with black jeans, and in this, he looks like that he is set for some action mode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

2. This video is from the Roadies Revolution journey and looks like the actor is enjoying his best while riding the bike. The song in this video, "O rahi tu to pahiyo pe chalne laga hai" is giving all the feelz to Rannvijay's look.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

3. In this video, Rannvijay shared the journey of taking a bike ride to Leh with his dad. His caption read, "Have heard some people saying- I wish I did this -I wish I travelled-I wish I spent time with my parents.Why wait for a Pandemic to make u realise the important things in life.Travel. Make friends. Make memories. Here's a #TravelThrowback clip from the time when I went riding with dad @singhaiqbalsingh to Leh a few years back. Riding in Leh is always spectacular but doing it with my dad, made the whole journey, absolutely memorable."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

4. In this video, Rannvijay added music to his amazing picture. He was looking dapper in the photo as he was seen riding a cool bullet. His caption read, "The real feeling of being a #roadie for me is on bikes. The winning gang got to ride with me, it was awesome!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

5.Rannvijay's slow-mo video while riding a bike has made our heart skip a beat and we are in love with it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

His caption read, "So happy that I can ride bikes on #roadies again!! #bikerboy #ridetolive #livetoride"

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma