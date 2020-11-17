Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's song 'Rowdy Baby' from the 2018 Tamil movie Maari 2 has crossed 1 billion views on YouTube. It has become the first South Indian song to mark the record.

What a sweet coincidence this is ❤️❤️ Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart ❤️❤️ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 16, 2020

Dhanush shared the news with his fans on his social media timeline, he wrote on Twitter, "What a sweet coincidence this is.. Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart."

The film Mari 2, directed by Balaji Mohan, was released in 2018. The film featured Dhanush and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The song Rowdy Baby is voiced by Dhanush and Dhee. The song was released on October 25, 2018. The music of the song was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and it was written by Dhanush. The song filmed on Dhanush and Pallavi has now become one of the most-watched songs on YouTube.

Earlier, Dhanush's song Kolaveri Di marked such victory on YouTube and had also given him recognition across the world. The song was from Dhanush's 2011 psychological thriller 3. The song, released on November 16, 2011. Its lyrics written in Tamil and English had become an anthem among the fans. The song was also written and sung by Dhanush, while its music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The popularity of this song can be calculated from the fact that the then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh invited Dhanush as a special guest for his work.

Dhanush will now be seen in Anand L Roy's film Atrangi Ray opposite Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. He started his career in Hindi films with Roy's film Ranjhana, in which Sonam Kapoor was in the female lead. Dhanush's work in this film was highly appreciated. After this, he appeared in Amitabh Bachchan in R Balki's film Shamitabh.

Posted By: Srishti Goel