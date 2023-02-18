Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’s New Poster Out; Trailer To Release On THIS Date

Rani Mukerji is one of the most renowned actresses in Bollywood, with being in the entertainment world for more than two decades. Appearing on the big screen, she always impresses her audience with her acting chops.

Last seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' opposite Saif Ali Khan, she is ready with another project titled, 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.' On the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri, the makers released a new motion poster of the film, unveiling the trailer date of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films Talent (@yashrajfilmstalent)

In the poster, Rani Mukerji can be seen with two kids, where she is holding a baby in her arms, while the second kid is seen standing next to her. The actress can be seen in sheer intensity on her face.

While releasing the motion poster, the makers wrote, "In a real-life story of resilience and courage, Mrs. Chatterjee takes on an entire nation to protect her children. Witness her fight on 17th March 2023. #Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer coming on 23rd February 2023."

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the film is inspired by true events and showcases the story of an immigrant Indian mother fighting against the Norwegian foster care system and also against the local legal machinery to win back her custody of her children.

The film is shot extensively in Estonia and also in some parts of India, and is ready to slate the theaters on March 17. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Rani Mukerji spoke earlier about the film and said that the film was very close to her heart.

She also stated, "These are stories that need to be told. I'm hoping that the story of this film will resonate with every Indian the way it did for me and my team."

Concluding the statement, Rani Mukerji said, "It's an incredible story of human resilience that will appeal to audiences across the country and every age group. These films not only entertain audiences but also deliver a great message to people. I want to do movies that are about hope and love."