New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wretched news from the Bollywood film industry is being heard continuously one after another. Now, the untimely demise of another Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan has shaken everyone. Faraaz Khan, who had been seen in various lead roles in the 90s films, passed away (46) earlier this morning. He had been battling for life for a few weeks and was being treated for a neurological disorder in Bengaluru's hospital.

With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place.Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most.Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers.The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) November 4, 2020

Actor-producer Pooja Bhatt mourns the demise of the actor and shared the news on her Twitter timeline. She wrote, "With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill."

According to the report published in Dainik Jagran, Faraz was left with no money for the treatment and his family was trying to raise funds. Pooja Bhatt supported that family and urged her fans to contribute and save the life of the veteran actor. In October, Pooja tweeted, "Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well". Salman Khan had also extended financial help to the Mehndi actor and paid for his medicines and hospital expenses.

Talking about the veteran actor, he had been seen in a 90s Bollywood hit Mehndi and was paired opposite Rani Mukerji. The actor had also played a lead role in Fareb and received immense love from the audience. After that, he has been seen as a supporting role actor in many films and series. The actor had also served as a brilliant model in the industry.

Posted By: Srishti Goel