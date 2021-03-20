Rani Mukerji is going to turn a year older on March 21, and ahead of her special day, we have compiled a list of five cameos which she did in the Bollywood films.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rani Mukerji has carved a niche in Bollywood with her top-notch performances. From 'perfect-bahu' roles to powerful women-centric films, she did it all and made sure to entertain the masses. However, many people are unaware that Rani did several cameos in films, and those small roles were just too memorable. Yes, you read that right.

The Mardaani actress is going to turn a year older on March 21, and ahead of her special day, we have compiled a list of five cameos which she did in the Bollywood films, and with that, she made sure to steal all the thunder of her co-actors.

1. Om Shanti Om

2007 hit Shah Rukh Khan starrer film was the film from which Deepika Padukone marked her debut. However, there was a song in this film named 'Deewangi Deewangi' in which Rani Mukerji made her cameo and she was seen shaking a leg with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She was looking gorgeous in a blue saree and her open sleek hair was doing the magic.

2. Kal Ho Na Ho

This film remains one of the classic cults of Bollywood. In this film, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan took the fans on a roller coaster ride of love, laughter, and emotions. Well, there was a cameo by Rani Mukerji in the song Maahi Ve which made our heart skip a beat.

3. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

This film remains on everyone's favourite movie list but did you know Rani also made a cameo in this film. She was starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan and was also in the song 'Say Shava Shava' and we just love it. This film was released in the year 2001 and it starred Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles.

4. Saawariya

This film was the debutant film of Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor but what stole the thunder in this film was a cameo of Rani Mukerji. She also did a song 'Chabeela' for the film.

5. Luck By Chance

Zoya Akhtar's directorial film was released in 2009 and it starred Farhan Akhtar, Isha Sharvani, Rishi Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma in the leading roles. This film also had a cameo of Rani and she made sure to make fans go gaga over her small role in the film.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma