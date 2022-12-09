  • News
  • Entertainment

Quest For Power

Gujarat

Total Seats 182
Party
Seat (Won+Lead)
Majority 92
Lead/Trail

Himachal Pradesh

Total Seats 68
Party
Seat (Won+Lead)
Majority 35
Lead/Trail

Rani Mukerjee Starrer ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ To Hit The Theatres On THIS Date

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' features actress Rani Mukerji in the lead role and is directed by Ashima Chibber

By Piyali Bhadra
Updated: Fri, 09 Dec 2022 12:41 PM IST
Minute Read
Rani Mukerjee Starrer ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ To Hit The Theatres On THIS Date
Image Credits:@EmmayEntertain/Twitter

Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' is finally going to see its release on screen as the film was postponed severely, and is finally releasing on March 3, 2023. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on May 20, 2022, however, due to the issues of the pandemic, the film was never able to make it to the big screen.

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' is produced by Zee Studios and backed up by Madhu Bhojwani, Monish Advani, and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the film revolves around the true story that rocked children and human rights at an international level.

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' sheds light on the subject of the lives of immigrants and their aspirations. The makers of the film, quoted, "The film recounts the story of an immigrant Indian mother's battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children."

Rani Mukerji completed the shoot of the movie in October 2021, when she said, "Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is an inspirational story about a mother fighting a country for her children and I went through a rollercoaster of emotions shooting this film."

Rani further added, "I had an amazing time shooting with my producers Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Zee Studios, and director Ashima Chibber and I'm hoping that this film will resonate with everyone who wants to see an entertainer with a brilliant concept at its fore."

Rani Mukerji has earlier also been seen in a women-centric role with Pradeep sarkar's 2014 'Mardaani' and its sequel 'Mardaani 2.' Meanwhile, the 'Chalte-Chalte' star will also release her memoir in the same month as the film's release.

Also Read
Thanking All Black Women In His Life, Teary-Eyed Trevor Noah Bids Adieu To..
Thanking All Black Women In His Life, Teary-Eyed Trevor Noah Bids Adieu To..

Rani disclosed that the memoir edition is ardently close to her heart, is deeply personal, and is an honest account of Rani's inspiring journey in Bollywood's land.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.