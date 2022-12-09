Rani Mukerjee Starrer ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ To Hit The Theatres On THIS Date

Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' is finally going to see its release on screen as the film was postponed severely, and is finally releasing on March 3, 2023. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on May 20, 2022, however, due to the issues of the pandemic, the film was never able to make it to the big screen.

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' is produced by Zee Studios and backed up by Madhu Bhojwani, Monish Advani, and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the film revolves around the true story that rocked children and human rights at an international level.

Inspired by the true story of a mother who shook an entire nation with her courage and willpower to win back her children.#RaniMukerji’s #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway to release in cinemas on 3rd March 2023.#MCVN @ChibberAshima @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani pic.twitter.com/B5cmJ5woL8 — Emmay Entertainment (@EmmayEntertain) December 9, 2022

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' sheds light on the subject of the lives of immigrants and their aspirations. The makers of the film, quoted, "The film recounts the story of an immigrant Indian mother's battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children."

Rani Mukerji completed the shoot of the movie in October 2021, when she said, "Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is an inspirational story about a mother fighting a country for her children and I went through a rollercoaster of emotions shooting this film."

Rani further added, "I had an amazing time shooting with my producers Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Zee Studios, and director Ashima Chibber and I'm hoping that this film will resonate with everyone who wants to see an entertainer with a brilliant concept at its fore."

Rani Mukerji has earlier also been seen in a women-centric role with Pradeep sarkar's 2014 'Mardaani' and its sequel 'Mardaani 2.' Meanwhile, the 'Chalte-Chalte' star will also release her memoir in the same month as the film's release.

Rani disclosed that the memoir edition is ardently close to her heart, is deeply personal, and is an honest account of Rani's inspiring journey in Bollywood's land.