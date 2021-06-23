Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli shared a screenshot of Taapsee's latest picture wearing a saree and called her a 'creepy fan' who copies everything from the 'Queen' actress. Read on to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Seems like the bitter battle of words doesn't seem to end between Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli and Taapsee Pannu. Recently, Rangoli once again accused the 'Thappas' actress of copying Kangana's style. Yes, Rangoli took to her Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of Taapsee's latest Saree look from Russia and called her a 'creepy fan'.

In her Insta story, she wrote, “What is not cool to be a creepy fan who obsessively not just copies every interview and looks style but whole work model but on a small scale and goes on to make unkind and mean remarks about the legend, again today when I see this I wonder copy look ok fine but to claim to be the one who made sari cool hmmm you aren’t getting away with this honey @taapsee."

But before, this, Rangoli had written something else which she deleted. Her previous story about Taapse said, “But but, to desperately research everything about Kangana as you have no talent of your own, like an obsessed creepy fan and copy not just her quotes, looks, style then to claim to have made sari cool, matlab kuch zayada ho gaya na… or fir kehti ho mujhe sasti copy bola (isn’t that a bit too much? And then you protest about being called a cheap imitation) @taapsee."

Apart from this, Rangoli shared a few photos of Kangana praising her saree looks and calling her a style icon. “Kangana is a great style icon to all.” In another story, she shared a collage of Kangana and said, “Her only aim is to inspire women to wear saris and revive our own handloom industry.”

Take a look at Rangoli's Instagram stories:

This is not the first time Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has taken a dig at Taapsee. Earlier also, she has called her a ‘sasti copy (cheap imitation)’ of Kangana.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal