Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Telugu Drama

Telugu romantic film ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’ is all set to premiere on OTT platforms soon. The film starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma in lead roles released in theaters on September 2.

The film, which turned out to be a debacle at the box-office, sold its digital streaming rights to OTT giant Netflix. ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’ will stream exclusively on Netflix from October 2.

The story of the film revolves around two childhood friends who develop a strong feeling of dislike towards each other after an event. The story continues years later, even after they become adults. When they enroll in the same medical college, the duo decides to patch things up and gradually fall in love.

Directed by Gireesaaya, ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’ has been produced by B. V. S. S. Prasad. The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and has been cinematographed by Shamdat Sainudeen. The supporting cast of the film includes Naveen Chandra, Naresh, Prabhu, Tulasi, Subbaraju and Fish Venkat.

The month of October will see several big releases on OTT platforms. Telugu fantasy film ‘Bimbisara’, which starred Nandamuri Kalyan in the lead will also premiere on digital streaming platforms. Released on August 5, 2022, the film will be released on OTT platform ZEE5.

‘Bimbisara’ also starred Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Srinivasa Reddy and is based on the life of Magadha kingdom’s ruler, Bimbisara of the 5th century BC.

The Telugu film will be premiering exclusively on OTT giant Zee 5, who has bagged the digital streaming rights of the film. ‘Bimbisara’ will start streaming from October 7.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan-starrer ‘Godfather’ will also release in the month of October 2022. Also starring lady superstar Nayanthara, the film will be released in theaters on October 5, 2022 and will mark Salman Khan’s debut in the Telugu film industry.