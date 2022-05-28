New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and has always proved that he can ace every role. Now, the actor is all set to play another challenging role as he will star in the biopic of Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The movie was announced on Shaheed Diwas and now, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Randeep has shared his first look from the film.

Sharing his first look on Instagram, Randeep wrote, "This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom and self-actualisation. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary and tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long..Wishing you all a very Happy #VeerSavarkarJayanti!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Fans are excited after seeing Randeep's look in the film. One person commented, "Solid casting. Perfect look. You in Sarabjit proved how talented and hardworking as an actor you are. Believe you will do the same in Veer Savarkar's biopic too."

Earlier, Randeep shared the first glimpse of his look from the biopic. He wrote, "Kuch kahaniyaan batayi jaati hai aur kuch jee jaati hain! Grateful, excited and honoured to be part of #SwatantraVeerSavarkar's biopic".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Veer Savarkar was a politician, activist and writer and one of the foremost pioneers of the Hindu nationalist political ideology.

The biopic will be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, and it will be produced by Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh. Randeep will collaborate with the producer Sandeep Singh for the second time as they have worked together in the critically acclaimed movie Sarabjit, also starring Aishwarya Rai, Richa Chadda and Darshan Kumar.

Apart from Swantantra Veer Savarkar, Randeep will star in Netflix’s crime drama film CAT and Inspector Avinash. He will also star in Unfair and Lovely, alongside Ileana D'Cruz. He was last seen in Radhe, Love Aaj Kal and Extraction.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav