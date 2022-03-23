New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most talented actors in Bollywood, Randeep Hooda is coming up with yet another exciting role. On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Randeep announced his upcoming movie which will be based on the life of Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The film will be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, and it will be produced by Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh.



Randeep has shared the first glimpse of his look in this character on his Instagram page. He wrote in the caption, “Kuch kahaniyaan batayi jaati hai aur kuch jee jaati hain! Grateful, excited and honoured to be part of #SwatantraVeerSavarkar's biopic”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)





The biopic will cover major events in Veer Savarkar's life, and the shooting will start in June this year. The film will be shot at various locations in London, Maharashtra and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In an interview with Mid Day, Randeep talked about the biopic and said, "There are many heroes who have played their part in getting us our independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated and influential among these unsung heroes.”

Veer Savarkar was a politician, activist and writer and one of the foremost pioneers of the Hindu nationalist political ideology. He developed the Hindu nationalist political ideology of Hindutva while imprisoned at Ratnagiri in 1922. He was also arrested in connection with Mahatma Gandhi's assassination but later acquitted as there was no evience found against him.



This will be Randeep’s second collaboration with the producer Sandeep Singh after the success of the critically acclaimed movie ‘Sarabjit', also starring Aishwarya Rai, Richa Chadda and Darshan Kumar. Randeep was last seen in Extraction, Radhe and Love Aaj Kal. He will be soon seen in Netflix’s crime drama film ‘CAT’, Inspector Avinash and Unfair and Lovely.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav