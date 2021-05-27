A Twitter user has uploaded the video which features Randeep at an event where he is speaking on a mic in front of a panel on stage and audience. Scroll down to know more about the whole incident

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Coincidentally there have been a few cases of Bollywood actors landing themselves into trouble for their casteist remarks. After actresses Munmun Dutta and Yuvika Chaudhary now actor Randeep Hooda is facing backlash from netizens online for making casteist joke on former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati.

A throwback video of the Sarbhjit actor has gone viral where he can be seen making fun of the Ex-CM. A Twitter user has uploaded the video which features Randeep at an event where he is speaking on a mic in front of a panel on stage and audience. While uploading the video, the user wrote:

"If this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards Dalit women, I don’t know what will. the ‘joke’, the audacity, the crowd. Randeep Hooda, a top Bollywood actor talking about a Dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed."

if this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards dalit women, i don’t know what will. the “joke”, the audacity, the crowd. randeep hooda, top bollywood actor talking about a dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed. pic.twitter.com/lVxTJKnj53 — Agatha Srishtie 🌸 please DM with SOS tweets (@SrishtyRanjan) May 25, 2021

As soon as people came across the video, they started criticizing the actor for his casteist joke. One user wrote, "This is how privileged and casteist make joke.#shame... Their topic of joke can't go beyond sexism, caste superiority, defaming and degrading marginalized communities, reservation etc... This is their family upbringing." Another one said, "Quite disgusting and more shameful is that we address him as an actor! When and where did he say this ?"

Take a look at the reactions of Twitter users here:





It's subconscious dirt. They don't stand successful dalit. I've seen similar events in my vicinity. #Casteist_Termites — Amol Deshbhratar (@AmolDeshPeace) May 25, 2021

This is how privileged and casteist make joke.#shame

Their topic of joke can't go beyond sexism, caste superiority, defaming and degrading marginalized communities, reservation etc.



This is their family upbringing. — #Mask Up -Stay Safe (@TimePassUser) May 25, 2021

Quite disgusting and more shameful is that we address him as an actor! When and where did he say this ? — Yadav Chandan🇮🇳 (@krchandan) May 27, 2021

The depravity of the 'joke' is unbelievable! And the smugness on his face while narrating this joke seems like the guy has 'achieved' something great by telling this joke.. — Parag G (@ParagG8) May 25, 2021

Not just casteist some thought that his joke was sexist also.

They don't respect any women. Misogyny is pretty much ingrained. — Jyoti (@Jyoti02154853) May 25, 2021

That Really shameful..i never thought or expected this from u..who insult a respected women & national leader #Mayawati ji..i condemn this nonsence what u said for women who always stand & fight for oppressed people of society.shame on @RandeepHooda 🤭@PJkanojia @Profdilipmandal — Rajneesh (@Rajnees34468386) May 25, 2021

Completely out of line. Sexist joke and insulting someones looks. Man or woman it's completely uncalled for.



Having said that please do not bring the caste angle into it. I do not see how this is castist although it's in awfully bad taste and shows Sandeep in a very bad light. — sidharth (@buddha2000) May 26, 2021

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was recently seen in Salman Khan's latest film 'Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai'

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal