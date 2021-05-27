New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Coincidentally there have been a few cases of Bollywood actors landing themselves into trouble for their casteist remarks. After actresses Munmun Dutta and Yuvika Chaudhary now actor Randeep Hooda is facing backlash from netizens online for making casteist joke on former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati.

A throwback video of the Sarbhjit actor has gone viral where he can be seen making fun of the Ex-CM. A Twitter user has uploaded the video which features Randeep at an event where he is speaking on a mic in front of a panel on stage and audience. While uploading the video, the user wrote:

"If this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards Dalit women, I don’t know what will. the ‘joke’, the audacity, the crowd. Randeep Hooda, a top Bollywood actor talking about a Dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed."

 

As soon as people came across the video, they started criticizing the actor for his casteist joke. One user wrote, "This is how privileged and casteist make joke.#shame... Their topic of joke can't go beyond sexism, caste superiority, defaming and degrading marginalized communities, reservation etc... This is their family upbringing." Another one said, "Quite disgusting and more shameful is that we address him as an actor! When and where did he say this ?"

Not just casteist some thought that his joke was sexist also. 

 

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was recently seen in Salman Khan's latest film 'Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai'

