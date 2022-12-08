Randeep Hooda On Not Socializing With Co-Actors; 'I Like To Connect With Real People'

Randeep Hooda is touted as one of the most prominent actors in the B-town industry. The Highway star is currently gearing up for his forthcoming action-thriller flick CAT which is all set to hit the OTT giant Netflix on December 9, 2022. Though the actor is in the industry for years now, he is not much seen in award shows and recently he stated that he interacts more with the 'real people'.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Randeep Hooda opened up on why he doesn't socialize so much with his fellow actors. The 46-year-old actor said, "I guess I do spend a lot of time with real people and not so much with film people because at some stage we all get alienated and enter our cocoon."

"If you’re successful then you start living in an ivory tower. You will not be able to connect to people anymore, because you’re living in an isolated vacuum, so as to speak. So, obviously you have to be in touch with reality and the best way to do so is to have a conversation with your mother, she’ll put you right," said Hooda.

When asked about why he chooses to stay grounded, Randeep said, "I don’t think I have won any awards in my life and I don’t give a damn about them really. They are opinions. But, you aim to be honest with yourself and stay real. You’re trying to be yourself most of the time; if you start faking it in real life you start faking it on screen."