Randeep Hooda Fulfills Promise, Performs Last Rites Of Sarabjit Singh's Sister Dalbir Kaur

Randeep Hooda fulfilled the promise he had made to Dalbir Kaur, Sarabjit Singh's sister, after her demise. The actor, who played the role of Sarabjit Singh in the biographical drama Sarabjit, performed her last rites on Monday. Randeep developed a close bond with Dalbir when the actor essayed the role of her brother. She requested Randeep to give her 'kandha' when she dies and told him that she sees Sarabjit in him.

Dalbir passed away due to a heart attack in Bhikhiwind near Amritsar, Punjab on June 26. After hearing the news of her death, Randeep arrived in the village to pay his last respects.

Later, Randeep took to Instagram and penned an emotional note in the memory of Dalbir Kaur. He wrote, "'घर ज़रूर आना' was the last thing she said. I went, only she had left. Not in the wildest dream could one imagine that Dalbir Kaur ji would leave us so soon. A fighter, child like, sharp and devoted to all that she touched. She fought a system, a country, it’s people and her own to try save her beloved brother Sarbjit."

He further added, "I was so fortunate to have her love and blessings and never to be missed Rakhi in this life time. Ironically the last time we met was when I was shooting in the fields of Punjab where we had created an Indo-Pak border. It was a chilly and foggy late November night but she didn’t care about all that. She was happy we were on the same side of the border."

"'खुश रहो, जुग जुग जीयो' she often ended most conversations with. I do feel truly blessed indeed. There just wasn’t enough time Dalbir ji. I love you, I miss you and I shall always cherish your love and blessings. Om Shanti", Randeep wrote.

Sarabjit was released in 2016 and revolved around Dalbir Kaur's fight to get justice for her brother after he was sentenced to death by a Pakistani court for alleged terrorism and spying. Aishwarya Rai essayed the role of Dalbir Kaur in the film.