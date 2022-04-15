New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fans can't get enough of their adorable pictures that are going viral on social media. The couple looks beautiful together in every picture. After Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor shared some unseen pictures from the wedding ceremony, now another video from the wedding have surfaced online. In the video, Ranbir and Alia can be seen dancing together to Shah Rukh Khan's song, Chaiyya Chaiyya.

The couple looks amazing as they can be seen twinning their outfits. Alia wore a simple red suit and paired it with a mangtika. Meanwhile, Ranbir sported a white kurta with a red jacket. Alia and Ranbir matched their steps while dancing together.

Take a look at their dance video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In another video, Alia can be seen dancing with Karan Johar on the song Radha from Student of the Year. Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood with this movie directed by Karan Johar. Karan Johar can be seen wearing a pink Shervani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022. Sharing the wedding pictures on Instagram, Alia wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir and Alia will be paired opposite each other for the first time in Brahmastra, which will release on September 9, 2022. The couple dated for 5 years before getting married.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav