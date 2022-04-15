New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are winning the hearts of their fans because of their swoon-worthy pictures from their wedding. Their wedding has been the talk of the town for the past few days, and their fans can't get enough of their adorable pictures. Now, Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared some pictures from the wedding ceremony.

The pictures are of the 'Gathbandhan' ritual from Ranbir and Ala's wedding. Gathbandhan symbolises the union of the bride and groom in a sacramental bond for the rest of their lives. Riddhima performed the ritual along with Karisma Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor and Nitasha Nanda can be also seen standing next to them.

Take a look at the pictures here:

To welcome Alia, Riddhima wrote, "Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it."

Alia Bhatt shared some adorable pictures with Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram page to announce her wedding. In the caption, she wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Before marrying, Ranbir and Alia were in a relationship for 5 years. The couple will be paired opposite each other for the first time in Brahmastra, which will release on September 9, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav