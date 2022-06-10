New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A behind the scene video of Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is doing rounds on the internet. Both the actors who are busy shooting in Spain for their upcoming film helmed by Luv Ranjan were seen rehearsing dance steps for a song. The video has taken the internet by storm and was posted by Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the fan club of the actor dropped a few second videos where Ranbir can be seen rehearsing his dance steps with a choreographer while Shraddha is standing at a distance under an umbrella, watching the two enact the dance sequence.

Meanwhile, Ranbir can be seen wearing a tie-dye shirt paired with white pants, while Shraddha looks drop-dead gorgeous in a bright yellow bodycon dress paired with white sneakers.

The fan page, while sharing the video wrote, "we are gonna see some incredible dance moves of RK after ages." and dropped a smiling emoji along with a fire emoji.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir kapoor fanpage 🔵 (@ranbir_kapoooor)

This will be the first time when Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor will share the screen space together. The upcoming untitled film will be helmed by Luv Ranjan and the movie is said to be a romantic comedy. Apart from that, the movie is likely to be the producer of Boney Kapoor's acting debut and will also star Dimple Kapadia. The movie will hit the big screens next year.

Meanwhile, on Ranbir's work front, the actor is all set for the release of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, co-starring wife, Alia Bhatt, and also megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The movie also features Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor last appeared opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. There are several reports doing rounds on the internet that the actress will play the role of Naagin in Nikhil Dwivedi's next.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen