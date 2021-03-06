A few BTS (Behind-The-Scene) pictures have been shared which are from Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming TV commercial. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranbir Kapoor never shies away from experimenting with new looks and hardly ever fails to impress his fans with his interesting roles. Recently, his latest avatar has gone viral on social media and has everyone talking where the actor is seen in a get-up of an old man.

Yes, a few BTS (Behind-The-Scene) pictures have been shared which are from his upcoming TV commercial. In the pictures, Ranbir is seen sitting on the chair while getting ready with his new look and that's exactly when we got reminded of his avatar in Barfi. Yes, the actor donned an old man's look in a scene of 2012's hit film for which he was also awarded Filmfare's Best Actor Award.

Isn't he looking cute? Well, we can't wait to come across his commercial

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Animal opposite Parineeti Chopra, YRF's Shamshera and 'Brahmastra' which also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. In the film Shamshera, Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen space with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is slated to be out on June 25. It is also reported that he has been roped in Luv Ranjan's upcoming film, in which he will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time.

Boney Kapoor will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's film and he will play the role of his father. It is reported that the film will be out on the occasion of Holi in the year 2022.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal