Ranbir Kapoor's Hilarious Reaction To Alia Bhatt's 'Beta Gaana Gao' Request On Stage Is Unmissable | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attend the launch of 'Mumbai Moments 2023' calendar at Mumbai Press Club.

By Piyali Bhadra
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 08:30 AM IST
Minute Read
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the launch of Mumbai Moments 2023 (Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood, enjoying a massive fan following across the country. As the duo is currently juggling between their professional and parental commitments, both the actors are rarely spotted at work events as the couple is spending more quality time with their little one.

Ranbir and Alia were recently spotted arriving in style at the Mumbai Press Club, where the duo stole the limelight in matching beige outfits, attending the launch of the Mumbai Moments 2023 Calendar.

The 'Brahmastra' couple were seen interacting with everyone and also happily engaged and spoke with the media, where Alia Bhatt stole the limelight singing Kesariya, and Ranbir Kapoor hilariously helped her with the lyrics.

 
 
 
A video circulated by a popular paparazzi page started with Alia Bhatt asking Ranbir Kapoor to sing, where she tells him, "beta gaana gao" to which Ranbir Kapoor gives a quirky smile and asks her to sing.

The actress then asks the audience, "kaunsa gaana gau aapke liye?", to which the audience quickly demands her to sing 'Kesariya.' She happily starts singing, however, soon forgets the first line to which she turns to her husband for rescue.

Hilariously, she asks him, "kya hai lyrics?" Soon the audience and Ranbir Kapoor burst into laughter and helped her with the lyrics and then she continued.

Talking about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's work front, Alia will soon be seen in Karan Johar's next creation 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone' opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actress will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' next year, opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has Sandeep Vanga Reddy's 'Animal' in the pipeline opposite Tripti Dimri, and before that, his upcoming Luv Ranjan film 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' with Shraddha Kapoor will be releasing in March 2023.

