New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned 40 today (Sptember 15). On her special day, members of the Kapoor family including Ye Jawani Hai Diwani actor's rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt prepared a groovy dance surprise for Riddhima.

She posted pictures of her birthday bash on social media and thanked her family members for making her day special.

The birthday girl took to Instagram and shared a video in which brother Ranbir Kapoor, girlfriend Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Kapoor are seen shaking their leg on song 'Aap Jaisa Koi' from the film Qurbani.

View this post on Instagram Family ❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) onSep 14, 2020 at 2:31pm PDT

The video goes with a caption that reads, "Best birthday surprise! Fab you guys Thank you, everyone."

Her husband Bharat Sahni also posted a photo from Riddhima Sahni's birthday bash. Earlier, he shared a throwback photo and wrote, "Countdown to 40! ❤️ #FabAtForty @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial.”

View this post on Instagram Countdown to 40! ❤️ #FabAtForty @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial A post shared by Bharat Sahni (@brat.man) onSep 13, 2020 at 10:43pm PDT

Riddhima Kapoor's cousins Kareena and Karishma Kapoor also attended the birthday bash. Riddhima shared a picture on her social media and wrote, "Family."

Riddhima also posted a separate picture in which she wrote: "Welcoming the 40s - New beginnings new ideas new energy! Bring it on."

Riddhima is the daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and the granddaughter of legendry Raj Kapoor. She is a jewellery designer and launched a clothing line for children which is named Sam and Friends. She named her clothing line after her daughter Samara. Riddhima lives in Delhi with her businessman husband.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma