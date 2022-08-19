Ranbir Kapoor's Comment On Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy Fumes Internet; Fans Say 'She Deserves Better'

Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor are gearing up for their much-anticipated release 'Brahmastra'. The movie which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji will hit the big screens on September 9. The trio is promoting the movie in full swing, and during one such event, where the trio sat together to talk about the film, Ranbir made a joke about Alia’s pregnancy, and the joke did not go well.

Ranbir made a joke about Alia's baby bump, and the joke went other ways making netizens furious and disgusted. In the viral video, the trio -- Alia, Ranbir and Ayan were seen talking about the reasons why they are not visiting places and promoting Brahmastra extensively.

Once Ranbir finished talking, his wife Alia took the mike and began to say, “We will do it (the promotions), we’ll be everywhere. The question you’re asking is why we are not phailoed (spreading) everywhere… right now our focus is…”

Even before Alia could complete the entire statement, Ranbir Kapoor looked straight at Alia’s baby bump and commented, “Well, I can see somebody has phailoed.”

As soon as the actor made the comment, Alia looked at Ranbir in disbelief, even director Ayan was stunned by his statement of Ranbir. Immediately after looking at Alia and Ayan's reactions, Ranbir patted Alia on the back and dismissed the statement as a ‘joke… in a cute way’.

See the video here:

As soon as the video went online, it became a hot topic of discussion. Netzines expressed their disappointment and anger at Ranbir's comment.

While a user wrote, “This is sad to watch.” Another wrote, “I can’t believe he said that! Ranbir is a 40-year-old man child with no common sense. Alia deserves better.”

A bunch of comments also reads that Alia deserves better. One netizen wrote, “wtf was this? Who talks like this about his own wife, who is pregnant? I still remember his and Katrina’s interview during Jagga Jasoos, he was so disrespectful to her. and this was not funny, we didn’t laugh.” Another wrote, “That was a disgusting joke to say to a pregnant woman.”

Meanwhile, this will be the first time when Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space. Apart from these two actors, Brahmastra will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.