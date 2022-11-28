Ranbir Kapoor’s Barfi To Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka: 6 Bollywood Movies Which Are Remake Of Popular Korean Films

Bollywood films have been experimenting with the ‘remake’ formula for quite some time now. Recently, several south Indian films have been remade in Hindi and turned out to be big successes.

Not just south Indian movies, several Korean films have also been remade in Bollywood. From Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ to Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Dhamaka’, take a look at these 6 Bollywood films that are a remake of popular Korean movies:

Barfi

Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra won hearts with their performances in the 2012-film ‘Barfi’. The film directed by Anurag Basu also won its lead actors several accolades at award ceremonies. But not many know that the film was inspired by the 2002-South Korean film ‘Lover’s Concerto’.

Dhamaka

Kartik Aaryan won over the critics with his performance in the newsroom drama film ‘Dhamaka’. The film was the Hindi remake of the Korean film ‘The Terror Live’, which released in 2013.

Ek Villain

Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor were remade from the Korean film ‘I Saw the Devil’, which released in 2010. Both the films were a big hit.

Bharat

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer released in theaters in 2018. The film was said to be inspired from the 2014-film, the Korean movie ‘Ode to My Father’.

The film’s plot was kept the same while dance numbers and more dramatic twists were added to make it more audience centric.

Radhe

Salman Khan starred alongside Disha Patani in the 2020-film, ‘Radhe’. Inspired by the Korean film ‘The Outlaws’, the film was released directly-to-digital amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but failed to impress the audiences.

Te3n

Amitabh Bachchan’s thriller film ‘Te3n’ was inspired by the Korean film ‘Montage’, which was released in 2013. The film also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Vidya Balan. With the storyline of the Korean remake kept intact, the film managed to do well at the box-office.