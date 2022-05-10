New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has a huge fan following. The actor, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Animal, was recently seen in Dubai playing the Celebrity Football Cup for producer Bunty Walia’s team. In the stadium, a fan had the cutest interaction with Ranbir Kapoor and his fans are loving it.

A fan posted the video of her interaction with Ranbir Kapoor on social media. The video was posted on an Instagram account 'XoXo Gossip Girl' with the handle '@lifeisamessyaffair'. A girl shouts 'Ranbir, I love You'. To this, Ranbir looks back, smiles and then winks.

Fans are loving this adorable interaction. One person wrote, "I’d have melted and cried offffff happiness", meanwhile, another fan commented, "this is so so cute".

The Instagram page also posted another video with Ranbir. In the video, Ranbir can be seen meeting his fans, signing autographs and taking selfies with them.

Kartik Aaryan and Abhishek Bachchan were also present at the stadium. Kartik also interacted with the fans and also did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track's signature step. The actor is currently busy promoting Bhool Bhuliayaa 2, which also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav. The movie will release on May 20, 2022.

A few days ago, Ranbir's pictures and videos from the set of Animal went viral on social media. He will star in Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna and it will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Parineeti Chopra was originally cast as the leading lady in Animal, but she walked out of the project and Rashmika was cast opposite Ranbir. Moreover, Ranbir will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra, which will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. He will also star in Shamshera, with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He is also shooting for the untitled Luv Ranjan film opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

