New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's much-awaited film 'Animal' is all set to release on Dussehra 2022. Yes, the makers of the film took to their social media handle to share the news. Tweeting about the same director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "*ANIMAL* to have a *DUSSHERA 2022 release".

As soon as the news broke out some fans seemed happy while some were wondering that whether the film is clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter'. The Siddharth Anand directorial which was announced on Hrithik's birthday on Jan 10 left fans super excited. 'Fighter' is almost clashing with 'Animal' as the former will release 5 days prior to the Ranbir Kapoor starrer which is on September 30, 2022.

Get to know about some interesting facts regarding 'Animal' here:

Multi-star cast film

'Animal' is a multi-star cast film which includes actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol. This is one of the best selling points of the film as it has roped in so many hit stars after long.

Sandeep Reddy is the director

Sandeep Reddy won the hearts of the audiences with his film 'Kabir Singh' starring Shahid Kapoor which was the remake of South's 'Arjun Reddy' (also directed by Sandeep). And now the director is expected to deliver an even better performance.

Thriller genre film

'Animal' is expected to be a film full of thrill. Yes, this because of the way it was announced. Ranbir Kapoor was showcased in a not-so-happy relationship with his dad and also a gun shot at the end of the video is heard which gives the audience a hint that what kind of film 'Animal' is going to be.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal