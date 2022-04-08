New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-anticipated wedding of B-town is just around the corner as love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to promise forever to each other. Although the couple remained tight-lipped about their wedding. However, several rumours of Ranbir and Alia's wedding surfaced online claiming that the duo will tie the knot this month. The couple is said to get married between April 13 to 17 in Mumbai.

As per reports by several publications, Ranbir and Alia's wedding festivities are in full swing in the Bhatt and Kapoor households. A new report claimed that the wedding festivities will start on April 13 with the Mehendi function. The report also suggests that the groom's mom Neetu Kapoor will opt for an outfit designed by Manish Malhotra for her son’s big day.

Ranbir and Alia's Mehndi plans :



According to the media report, the wedding festivities of the couple will begin with the Mehndi ceremony on April 13. The ceremony will be held in their respective houses. Later Haldi and Sangeet ceremony will also take place on April 14. As per reports, Ranbir and Alia's big day will take place on April 15. As per a report in IndiaTV, the couple will have a Punjabi wedding.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to wear this outfit for wedding :

According to a report in India Tv, Alia Bhatt will opt for outfits designed by ace designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi. Ranbir will also go for Manish Malhotra's designed outfit for his big day.

Several publications also reported that Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor will also opt for designer Manish Malhotra’s outfit for the Punjabi wedding. Back on April 6, the veteran actor was spotted at the ace designer’s store with her team members. Pinkvilla reported that the team was seen carrying large outfit packages which they took to Ranbir’s Bandra home.

Bachelor and Bachelorette parties:

A source revealed to India Today that Alia's BFF Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan are planning to throw her a huge bachelorette party.

“The party will most likely take place at Anushka’s place. And the guest list includes Alia’s childhood friends as well," the source as quoted by India Today said.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen