New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Wedding bells ringing? Bollywood's lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have become the favourite couple for paparazzi. Ever since the duo confirmed their relationship in public, their fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to get married. And if sources are to be believed then soon their wish is going to be true.

Yes, you read that right, recently the couple was seen at the Jodhpur airport, and the pics of the same are all over cyberspace. However, the question remains why the couple was in the blue city? As per fan club posts and several reports, Alia and Ranbir were in Jodhpur scouting locations for the wedding. While some speculated that they were looking for a location to celebrate Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, which is on September 28.

Here have a look:

Well, this is not the first time, the couple has been rumoured to get married. Last year, reports were rife that the couple is planning to get married in December. However, Ranbir debunked the rumours and revealed they were supposed to get married last year, but due to the outbreak of COVID-19, they have postponed their wedding.

"It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life," he said in an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand.

Meanwhile, actress Lara Dutta also spilled the beans on Ranbir and Alia's wedding. Talking to Times Now, she said, "I believe that they are getting married this year." Reportedly, Alia has also finalised Sabyasachi for her wedding lehenga.

Ranbir and Alia started dating in 2018 and confirmed their relationship in 2019. Also, during the Filmfare Awards ceremony, Alia professed her love for her darling boyfriend, making him shy.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv