Ranbir Kapoor wished his wife-actress Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha Kapoor on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The actor held 'TuJhoothiMainMakkaar' concert in Noida's Galgotias University on Tuesday, during which he gave a shoutout to his wife and their daughter. Singer Pritam also joined the actor during the concert.

The video that went viral on Twitter saw Ranbir saying, "I would like to wish my two loves Happy Valentine's Day- My wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha, I love you girls, Happy Valentine's Day." He then blew a flying kiss for the duo. Soon after this, fans started cheering for him, as evident from the viral video. Watch the video here:

As the movie is all set to release on Holi, that is March 8, Ranbir requested his fans to play Holi in the morning and watch his film in the afternoon, evening and night. "Subah Holi kheliye, aur dophar ko shaam ko raat ko film dekhiye," he said.

Earlier, in the day, Alia Bhatt also headed to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with her Shaheen Bhatt as the duo celebrated the Valentine's Day together. The sister-duo did a quick skin care routine on Tuesday as Alia wrote in the caption, "skin care with my valentine * video out soon *"

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle. The first picture saw Shaheen and Alia posing for a selfie, while in the second pic Shaheen smiles at the camera and Alia looks at her. The duo could be seen twinning in beige-coloured outfits, as evident from the pictures.