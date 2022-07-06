Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor Look Uber-Cool As 'Balli And Sona' From Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are set to entertain fans with their latest movie Shamshera. The film will release on 22 July 2022 theatres. Just a few weeks before the release, Vaani Kapoor has been treating our eyes with drool-worthy pics of her and Ranbir. On Wednesday, Vaani took to Instagram and treated her fans with another set of images of her photoshoot with Ranbir.

In the images, Vaani and Ranbir are seen flaunting their sizzling chemistry. Vaani looks super cool in a red top and shorts, while Ranbir looks dapper in a white Ganji and Black trousers.

"Keeping each other company... Balli & Sona ✨Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July," read Vaani Kapoor's post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt).

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor praised her Shamshera actress and said, "we really befriended each other". Vaani on Tuesday also shared some sizzling photos of them. See here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)



"Vaani is a very fine actor. She is someone who works very hard. She is so focused that she is always wearing headphones, listening to music and trying to be in character. Many times I've tried to distract her and just have stupid conversation. We really befriended each other," Ranbir said.

He added, "We really enjoyed each other's company. I think what she's done in Shamshera is quite outstanding and I am looking forward to how people find her character and her performance. She has a very important role in the film and people will have to wait to see the film to understand how important her role is."