Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Wedding Bells for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally! One of the most loved couples in Bollywood is most likely to get hitched this month. As per several reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to get married on April 17 in a close-knit affair. Now, amid all the buzz around their hush-hush wedding, Ranbir Kapoor is likely to host a bachelor's party at his house with close buds.

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor ahead of his wedding will celebrate the last days of his bachelorhood with friends. Amid his busy schedule and all the wedding preparations, the actor has spared time for his party and here we have brought you the guest list of Ranbir Kapoor's Bachelor Party.

As per India Today, all his closest friends including Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ayan Mukerji will be attending Ranbir’s bachelor's party. "Ranbir is extremely close to Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji. The actor is planning a bachelor's party at his place. It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir's way of throwing an impromptu bachelor's party," it reported citing a source.

According to ETimes, the date of Ranbir and Alia's wedding is almost confirmed. As per their report, Alia's maternal grandfather N Razdan is in a fragile physical condition and he expressed his desire to see Alia get married to Ranbir. Mr. Razdan has also grown quite fond of Ranbir and loves him a lot.”

Meanwhile, it is also speculated that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding won't be a grand affair because the family would just like to keep their celebrations enclosed and limited between friends and family.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra. It is also said that, Ranbir and Alia will promote their film after their wedding and as husband and wife.

Posted By: Ashita Singh