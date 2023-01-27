Ranbir Kapoor Throws Away A Fan’s Phone As He Asks For A Selfie | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor has been dancing since the roaring success of his latest release 'Brahmastra' which was a blockbuster at the box office. The actor had a great 2022 from getting married to being a father, and Ranbir Kapoor has been in the limelight since then.

Recently, the actor was seen coming out from an ad shoot, where he was addressed by a fan requesting to spare a minute and take a selfie with him. The fan was seen attempting to click a decent picture with the 'Barfi' actor but was not able to get a perfect shot, where next Kapoor is seen throwing away the phone from his hand.

A paparazzi account on Friday posted a video of Ranbir Kapoor in his heavy-beard look avatar where the actor was seen in a casual look wearing a white t-shirt with a pale green jacket and black jeans. On the other hand, a boy dressed in a casual avatar is seen wearing a blue shirt with a red phone in his hand.

As Ranbir is seen stepping out from the shoot, a few people are also seen around the two in a hurry, making it obvious that Ranbir will soon leave after taking a selfie and is in a rush. However, the smartphone is not able to take a good capture after several attempts by the boy, making Ranbir Kapoor anxious.

Next, it is seen as the boy is not able to take a selfie, Ranbir takes his phone away and throws it in his back direction, while a girl standing right behind him also sees the actor in surprise, and the video quickly comes to an end.

Taking to the comment section, many social media users wrote that the clip is from an ad shoot itself and said that the glimpse is completely scripted. The caption also suggested the same where it was written, "Ranbir Kapoor throws away fan's phone!!" However, social media fails to understand the humor as the comment section was filled with negative comments calling the actor 'rude' and 'arrogant.'

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor's work front, the actor gave two films in 2022, 'Shamshera' and 'Brahmastra' where 'Shamshera' was a super flop, however 'Brahmastra' stood out to be a blockbuster, directed by Ayan Mukerjee.

The actor will soon be seen in his next release in Holi 2023 alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhooti mei Makkar' which is a romantic comedy. He will also be seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's 'Animal' alongside Tripti Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna.