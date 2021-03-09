Actor Ranbir Kapoor has several films in his kitty. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor will be seen in the film Shamshera and Brahmastra.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus, the news has been confirmed by his mother Neetu Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared a post and wrote, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.”

Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor was diagnosed with coronavirus when she was shooting for the film Jug Jugg Jiyo. She recovered from it in the month of December. Neetu is very active on social media, and she keeps sharing updates about her daily life on Instagram. Last year, in December, she confirmed that she tested positive for coronavirus through an Instagram post. She wrote, "Earlier this week, I tested positive for COVID-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice, and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe, wear a mask and keep safe distance. Take care."

As soon as she shared the news confirming that Ranbir has tested positive for coronavirus. Fans bombarded the comment section with wishes for his speedy recovery. One of the users wrote, "Ohh god get well soon RK, Praying for his speedy recovery.

Another user wrote, "Please get well soon."

Yet another wrote, "Nothing will happen to Ranbir. Get well soon bunny."

On the work front, Ranbir has several films in his kitty. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor will be seen in the film Shamshera and Brahmastra. The film Shamshera is slated to release on June 25, 2021. However, the release date of the film Brahmastra has not been announced yet. In the film Brahmastra, Ranbir will share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

