Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer 'Brahmastra' Movie Tickets To Be Available At Rs 100 For Navratri | Deets Inside

BRAHMASTRA has successfully managed to attract the audience back to the theatres and has shown a phenomenal performance at the box office. On the occasion of National Cinema Day, Brahmastra movie tickets were sold at just Rs 75 in some theatres. Now the makers have announced that Brahmastra movie tickets will be sold for just Rs 100 from September 26 to 29 on the occasion of Navratri.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and announced the news. She wrote, "Celebrate Navratri with #Brahmastra! Enjoy this visual spectacle on big screens for just Rs. 100 + GST from 26th September to 29th September. Book your tickets now!"

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji wrote, "National Cinema Day may have taught us something about finding the right ticket price point to allow more audiences to enjoy the movie experience on the big screen! Something which we are incredibly passionate about !"

He added, "With an attitude of always learning and trying new things, we hope this scheme brings some interesting positive learning to us all… and we hope our audiences continue to enjoy Brahmāstra this week, as we kick off Navratri celebrations from tomorrow!"

On National Cinema Day, Brahmastra saw a big jump in the box office earnings because the movie tickets were priced at Rs 75. A total of 15 lakh tickets for the film Brahmastra were sold on Friday, which garnered Rs 10.80 crore in all languages across the country. With this, the film witnessed a whooping jump of 240 per cent, which is the highest ever in recent times.

Talking about the box office collection, Brahmastra has collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide.

Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone also had cameo appearances in the film. It is also being reported that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will star in Brahmastra 2. The second instalment of the trilogy is titled 'Brahmastra Part Two: Deva'.