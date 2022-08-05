Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's Film Shoot Delayed Due To Fire Incident In Mumbai: Reports

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will star in Luv Ranjan's untitled romantic comedy and the duo will be seen on screen for the first time. Recently, a massive fire broke out on the set in Mumbai's Andheri West Area and the set was destroyed. Unfortunately, one person died in the incident as well. The actors were supposed to start shooting for the film in Mumbai, but the filming schedule has been delayed due to the fire incident.

According to a report by the Times Of India, the incident has resulted in a delay in the shooting schedule. Moreover, Ranbir is also shooting for Animal, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. “The fire that happened on Luv Ranjan’s set has resulted in another delay in the shooting of this film. But then Ranbir’s dates were with Animal and he had to go for that shoot. Luv’s film will now be completed later," a source cited by the Times Of India claimed.

The fire was spread across over 5,000 square feet where a decorative set was erected. Moreover, around 10 fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot and tried to douse the massive blaze.

Luv Ranjan's film will release in theatres on March 8, 2023. The movie also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles and this will be Boney Kapoor's acting debut. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Shraddha recently finished their Spain shooting schedule and were supposed to start filming in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Yash Raj Film's 'Shamshera' along with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He will star in Brahmastra, along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film will release in the theatres on September 9, 2022. Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3. She will be seen in the Naagin trilogy and Chaalbaaz in London.